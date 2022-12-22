5 49ers to watch in Week 16 vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders were in an excellent position just one week ago. With a 7-5-1 record, the Commanders held the NFC’s No. 6 playoff spot, and a win in Week 15 over the New York Giants would’ve pushed their playoff odds to around 90%.

Unfortunately, the Commanders, who had a week off before Week 15, also had the benefit of playing the Giants before the bye. Yet, another disastrous start doomed Washington in a one-score loss. Now, the Commanders still hold the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff picture, but the road is much more challenging.

That road begins Saturday with the San Francisco 49ers. Not only do the Commanders have to travel across the country, but it’s also on a short week. And against a team with arguably the best defense in the NFL.

Even with a rookie seventh-round pick at quarterback in Brock Purdy, head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense is still lethal. Washington’s defense will need another heroic effort Saturday to give the Commanders any shot at an upset.

We’ve identified five 49ers to watch for Washington fans ahead of this weekend’s clash.

QB Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13). Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Seemingly only Kyle Shanahan can make Mr. Irrelevant look like a competent NFL starting quarterback from day one. Purdy isn’t a typical seventh-round pick. Purdy was a four-year starter at a Power 5 school [Iowa State]. While Purdy doesn’t have all the physical tools of a top draft pick, he is accurate, has a strong grasp of the offense and does everything he is supposed to do. That’s what Shanahan wants from every one of his quarterbacks. To run the entire playbook. The Commanders need to get pressure up the middle on Purdy and force him to make quick decisions.

RB Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington coach Ron Rivera knows all about Christian McCaffrey. The NFL’s premier all-purpose back, McCaffrey and Shanahan feel like a match made in heaven. McCaffrey may be the most talented back Shanahan has ever coached, which is saying something. With Deebo Samuel out, McCaffrey will impact the passing game even more than usual. The Commanders will have their hands full with McCaffrey.

LT Trent Williams

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71). Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Williams will face his former team for the second time since his trade to the 49ers in 2020. Williams spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with Washington until a fallout with management ended his tenure. Williams will likely see plenty of James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill instead of Montez Sweat. Sweat will line up on both sides, but primarily on the opposite side. In year 13, Williams is arguably still the NFL’s premier left tackle.

DE Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97). Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Bosa is what the Washington Commanders want from Chase Young when he returns. While different players, there are a lot of similarities between the former college teammates. Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, with Young going No. 2 in 2020. They were All-American pass rushers at Ohio State and unfortunately, both tore their ACL in their second season. Bosa is now the leading contender for NFL defensive player of the year and is a force on every snap. The Commanders could have a long day dealing with Bosa.

LB Fred Warner

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) slides below San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54). Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Can you imagine if the current Washington defense had a linebacker like Fred Warner? Warner is the NFL’s premier inside linebacker and makes everything go for the 49ers. He’s an elite run defender and outstanding in coverage. Warner’s smarts, instincts and athleticism make him the perfect linebacker in today’s NFL.

