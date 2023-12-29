5 49ers to watch vs. Commanders in Week 17
The Washington Commanders (4-11) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Sunday in what will be Trent Williams and Chase Young’s first trip back to FedEx Field since both players were traded.
Williams is in his fourth season with the 49ers, while Young was traded to San Francisco on Oct. 31.
The Niners have a lot to play for on Sunday, as they are competing for the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Commanders are essentially playing for draft positioning at this point.
San Francisco has a deep and loaded roster, with multiple elite players at critical positions. As we preview Sunday’s game, we look at five 49ers to watch in Week 17.
QB Brock Purdy
After being mentioned as an MVP candidate, Brock Purdy had a game to forget in Monday’s loss to the Ravens. Purdy threw four interceptions and looked overmatched at times. While Purdy has been outstanding for much of the season because he was a seventh-round draft pick, the questions always come out when he has a bad game. It’s not fair, but it’s how it goes.
This is Purdy’s second career game against the Commanders. He led San Francisco to a 37-20 win last season, completing 15 of 22 passes for 234 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Purdy is due for a bounce-back game against a soft Washington defense.
RB Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey should get more love as an MVP candidate. Unfortunately, the MVP award has now become either the most popular player or the quarterback on one of the best teams. McCaffrey has rushed for 1,395 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He also has 63 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns.
TE George Kittle
We almost went with wide receiver Deebo Samuel here. Samuel can do everything and do it well. However, the Commanders had no answer for George Kittle last season when he caught six passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Kittle is having another phenomenal season, and Washington’s defense is much worse this season. Don’t be surprised if Kittle matches his numbers from last season’s game.
DE Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa had two sacks against the Commanders last season. He’s one of — if not the — best defensive players in the NFL. Bosa’s sack numbers have increased since the Niners traded for Chase Young. Bosa has 7.5 sacks in the seven games since Washington traded Young. To make matters worse for Washington, it looks like left tackle Charles Leno Jr. will miss another game.
LB Fred Warner
Yet another 49er who is arguably the best at his position. Warner is a playmaking linebacker who can do everything. Could you imagine how much better Washington’s defense would have been with Warner or someone close to his skillset? Warner is equally dominant against the run and the pass.