5 49ers in NFL Wire’s top 50 most dominant NFL players

The 49ers’ ability to overcome their lack of consistently high-quality quarterback play over the last four seasons is due in part to the spate of elite players on their roster.

While the most important position on the field has been tough to nail down, San Francisco has continued to churn out a Super Bowl caliber roster that’s spearheaded by some of the game’s best players.

A recent list of the 50 most dominant players in the NFL going into 2023 highlights just how good the 49ers’ roster is. They have five players on the list, with all five landing inside the top 30.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Making up 16.7 percent of the 30 best players in the league is a good way for a team to find itself in championship contention year in and year out.

Here are the five 49ers on the list and where they ranked:

TE George Kittle

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank: No. 29

Position rank: No. 2

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is the only TE on the list ahead of Kittle, whose run blocking sets him apart from the rest of the NFL’s best TEs.

LB Fred Warner

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank: No. 22

Position rank: No. 1

Warner is so far ahead of everyone else at his position that he’s not only the top-ranked LB – he’s the only LB in the top 50.

RB Christian McCaffrey

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank: No. 20

Advertisement

Position rank: No. 1

There might be more dominant running backs in the traditional sense of the position, but McCaffrey’s versatility in the era of positionless football sets him apart from his peers.

DE Nick Bosa

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Overall rank: No. 8

Position rank: No. 3

Edge players were featured heavily in the top 50. Only Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (No. 6) and Dallas’ Micah Parsons (No. 5) were above the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Another monster season like the one he just had might put Bosa in the conversation for No. 1 on this list next season.

LT Trent Williams

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Overall rank: No. 7

Advertisement

Position rank: No. 1

From a pure physical dominance standpoint there’s a case Williams’ hyper athletic 6-5, 320-pound frame should get the top spot. He’s the best OT in the sport though and that’s evidenced by his rank as the only OT inside the top 15.

Missed the cut

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

WR Deebo Samuel

DT Javon Hargrave

SS Talanoa Hufanga

This trio all received votes, but didn’t get enough to crack the top 50 on this year’s list. If the 49ers make another deep playoff run though there’s a strong chance it’s because of big performances from a couple of these players – which could get them on next year’s iteration of the list.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire