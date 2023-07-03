5 2nd-round picks we think will start Week 1
Everyone wants to think about the first-round picks but the 2023 NFL draft class is jam-packed with talent. Many of the best pros in this group will come out of the second and third rounds. Here are five second-round picks we expect to see rookie starters and trust us there could be more.
G Matthew Bergeron - Atlanta Falcons
Teams wanted Matthew Bergeron because he is so polished and does so many things. The Falcons have him and he should be an immediate starter at left guard.
CB Joey Porter Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers got a real bargain when they landed cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick of the second round and he is developing very quickly in minicamp.
C Joe Tippmann - New York Jets
Joe Tippmann came on late in the draft process but his film just screams a 10-year starter. The Jets run game will thank him for being on the field.
CB JuJu Brents - Indianapolis Colts
Thanks to multiple suspensions in the Colts secondary, former Kansas State star Julius Brents is in line to be a Week one starter.
WR Quentin Johnston - Los Angeles Chargers
There was no reason for Quentin Johnston to fall out of the first round and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is going to love having him as a target.