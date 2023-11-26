Five 2024 recruits new Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith should immediately target

New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has got off to a fast start, making a lot of moves with his assistant coaching staff. Smith knows he has to get to work, rebuilding the roster to his liking through the portal, re-recruiting the current roster and ultimately salvaging anything he can in the 2024 recruiting class.

Shifting to the 2024 recruiting class, the Spartans currently possess 8 commits, all of whom seem to be solidly committed, and a solid base for the new coaching staff to build off of.

Here are five recruits that Smith can immediately target at Michigan State:

Former MSU commits

CB Andrew Brinson (former Oregon State commit)

Andrew Brinson will most likely be one of the first calls made by Jonathan Smith and his staff. The one time Beaver commit reopened his process after the news.

Brinson is a 3-star defensive back from Tampa (FL) and would be a quality add to the MSU DB room, from an area of the country that MSU has done well in.

Exodus Ayers (Oregon State commit)

One Quarter Scrimmage vs Nobles 1 Pick 6, Touchdown catch. pic.twitter.com/yIr9JFHv4o — Exodus Ayers (@ExodusAyers_) September 16, 2023

Another Oregon State commit that the Spartans could look to poach is Exodus Ayers. Ayers is a New Hampshire native, who was already set to go across the country to be at Oregon State, so the distance won’t scare him.

TE Brody Kosin (Indiana commit)

In state tight end Brody Kosin is a call that could be made. The Clarkston (MI) native is currently committed to Indiana, who fired coach Tom Allen, so Kosin could be on the market once again.

MSU does not have a tight end in this class and this could be a perfect match.

OL Idrys Cotton (Northwestern commit)

Northwestern offensive line commit, and Canton (MI) native, Idrys Cotton is someone who visited Michigan State a lot during the last regime and could be persuaded to flip his commitment from NW to MSU. He is a 3-star target, playing at Plymouth High School, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 280 pounds.

RB Makhi Frazier (Oregon State commit)

Michigan State needs a running back in this class and Oregon State has one committed that is familiar with the Spartans program. McKinney (TX) native, Makhi Frazier is currently committed to head west to Oregon State, but could look to change his mind.

Frazier had visited East Lansing this past spring, and possessed an offer from the Spartans, so he already has a familiarity with the program and campus. It would make sense to have him back up for a visit, to fill the running back hole MSU has.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire