5 2023 NFL Draft prospects worth pounding the table for

Now as the Senior Bowl has concluded, and as the 2023 NFL Draft process moves along, this is a massive focus of every NFL franchise. The Cleveland Browns need to attack the draft with the mindset of improving their defensive front and finding a way to get an explosive weapon on the offensive side of the ball as well. However, with no first round pick, the Browns are going to have to land quality talent in the middle rounds to find significant contributors on rookie contracts.

Here are five players that are worth pounding the table for as the 2023 NFL Draft process continues toward the NFL Scouting Combine.

Alabama DT Byron Young

There may not be anybody more bullish on Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young than I am. He is still slotted to be a fringe-top 100 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and some scouts view him as a day-three player. If this is the case, the Browns may get a massive bargain by selecting Young at the backend of day-two or the beginning of day-three.

Young possesses heavy and active hands as he works toward the quarterback, can anchor in and two-gap at a high level against the run, and is an explosive mover off the snap of the football. He racked up four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2022 for the Crimson Tide.

I would break my hand pounding the table for Young.

I know I tweet about him a lot, but Byron Young remains unbelievably underrated. pic.twitter.com/Kv5azf8ieZ — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 7, 2023

Florida State S Jammie Robinson

There is not a tougher pound-for-pound player in the country than Florida State safety Jammie Robinson. A transfer from South Carolina, Robinson possesses the versatility to play in the slot, in the box, or at the third level of the defense without a dropoff in play.

He will get knocked for his size, measuring in at just 5-foot-10, 194 pounds, and sub-30-inch arms at the Senior Bowl, but he can flat-out play. He is not afraid to scrap against bigger players, fits the run well, and is not a liability in coverage either. I’ll take this guy on my team every day of the week.

Wisconsin EDGE Nick Herbig

While Wisconsin pass rusher Nick Herbig is undersized, listed at just 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds, he plays a big game. Some believe he will have to transition to off-ball linebacker at the next level, but coming on the field as a SAM and as a pass rush specialist in obvious throwing situations gives Herbig the chance to be a star.

Highly productive, Herbig racked up 15.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks for the Badgers in 2022. Undersized or not, there is a role at the next level for Herbig that will allow him to capitalize on his strengths.

LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari

There is a caveat to this one. Clearly, LSU pass rusher B.J. Ojulari is going to be a top-50 pick in the draft, but he is being mocked behind players with less talent than him. If the NFL lets Ojulari slip into the second round, and down to pick 42, this would be a slam dunk for the Browns.

He is long, athletic, and bendy as they come off the edge. The younger brother of Azeez, Ojulari has an NFL pedigree and put his talents on full display for the Tigers this season. He finished the last season of his collegiate career with 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

B.J. Ojulari took it to Broderick Jones, my goodness pic.twitter.com/St9E4xV3K3 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 11, 2022

Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

Remember the name. Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott is a threat to be the pick even as early as 43rd overall for the Browns. One of the more slept-on wide receivers in this class, it is hard to name five better players at his position than him.

Scott possesses linear explosiveness, but also has a tremendous throttle to change speeds and get in and out of his breaks with lossless change of direction. It helps that he is going to run in the low-4.3s at the combine as well. Scott is an extraordinary talent.

Tyler Scott single-handedly cooked up Indiana. pic.twitter.com/Ims8bYgGMB — Cory (@realcorykinnan) January 24, 2023

