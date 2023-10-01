After 5-0 start, where does Oregon Ducks football stand in AP, Coaches polls?

Though the Oregon football team got off to a slow start, its 42-6 victory over Stanford was impressive enough to jump USC in at least one national poll, with the Ducks moving up to No. 8 in the AP Poll, released Sunday.

In the USA Today/Coaches Poll the Ducks stayed put at No. 9.

The Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) are now among three Pac-12 teams ranked in the top-10, including No. 9/7 USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) and No. 7/8 Washington (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12).

With Oregon and Washington ranked inside the top-10 and headed into a bye week, all eyes will be on Oct. 14’s matchup between the two rivals.

USC dropped in the AP Poll for the second consecutive week, after getting passed by Washington last week while scraping past a struggling Arizona State squad. This week, USC nearly blew a multiple touchdown lead, but defeated Colorado 48-41 in Boulder.

Outside the top-10 in both polls, No. 13/14 Washington State (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) rose by three spots in both polls on its bye week, benefitting from some losses by other top-25 programs. Oregon State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12), rose five spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 16 and four spots in the AP Poll to No. 15 after defeating Utah on Friday in Corvallis, 21-7.

Utah (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) dropped from No. 10 in both polls to No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.

UCLA (3-1) is receiving votes in both polls to round out Pac-12 programs with top-25 interest, while Colorado (3-2) picked up one vote in the AP Poll.

The top-5 in both polls featured the same teams as last week, with Georgia (No. 1/1), Michigan (No. 2/2), Texas (No. 3/4), Ohio State (No. 4/3), and Florida State (No. 5/5).

