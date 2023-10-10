Are 5-0 Eagles underappreciated due to love for 5-0 49ers? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" debates are the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles underappreciated due to love for 5-0 San Francisco 49ers.
"GMFB" debates are the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles underappreciated due to love for 5-0 San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
Jon Litterine high sticks some hot takes for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season — which of his predictions will come true?
The Packers and Raiders didn't generate much offense.
There's too much at stake for the Cowboys to accept that they're not among the league's best just five weeks into the season. There's just nothing to indicate that they are.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
In a best-of-five showdown and with Arizona up 2-0, there is no deference to how many wins a team racked up from April to September.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Emmanuel Moseley tore his left ACL last season and was making his season debut with the Lions on Sunday.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Brock Purdy found George Kittle three times during their blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
The Burrow-to-Chase connection had been stalled the first month of the season. But in Week 5, fantasy managers were finally rewarded. Dalton Del Don recaps their outing and much more.
Since losing their final game of the regular season in Seattle, the Rangers have swept the Rays and taken two from the Orioles in Baltimore.