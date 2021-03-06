4th test: England 6-0 in 2nd innings, India has 160-run lead

  • India's Washington Sundar raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from the spectators as he walks off the field after scoring 96 runs during the third day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • England's captain Joe Root, center, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of India's Axar Patel, right, during the third day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India's Axar Patel bats during the third day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India's Washington Sundar bats during the third day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • India's Washington Sundar raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from the spectators as he walks off the field after scoring 96 runs during the third day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Washington Sundar missed out on a maiden test century and was left stranded on 96 not out as India took a massive 160-run lead in the fourth and final test against England on Saturday.

Sundar featured in yet another century partnership with Axar Patel (43) before India lost its last three wickets in the space of five deliveries to get bowled out for 365 on the third day.

England openers Zak Crawley (5) and Dom Sibley (1) survived a nervous three overs before lunch to reach 6-0 in its second innings and still trails by 154 runs.

Ben Stokes got the last two wickets to finish with 4-89 and Patel was run out after adding 106 runs with Sundar.

Resuming on 294-7, Sundar and Patel dominated England’s spinners Dom Bess (0-71) and Jack Leach (2-89) with some exquisite shots.

Jimmy Anderson also couldn’t run through the tail quickly, but was the pick of the England bowlers with 3-44 off his 25 overs.

Sundar, who had shared a 113-run stand with century-maker Rishabh Pant on Friday, hit 10 fours and a six before he was left disappointed when Stokes clean bowled No. 11 Muhammed Siraj as India lost the last three wickets without a run.

India leads the series 2-1 and needs to either win or draw the final test to qualify for the world test championship final against New Zealand at Lord’s in June.

