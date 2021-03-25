Breaking News:

Magic trading Aaron Gordon to Nuggets for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and 1st-round pick

4th-and-how-much? IT DOESN’T MATTER! Cowboys’ McCarthy is a go

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tony Thompson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Near the end of the 2019 season, the Mike McCarthy public relations tour began. It reached a fever pitch when Peter King wrote about him in his weekly column, reading like an advert from the Dallas Cowboys head coach’s agency. The biggest takeaway? Analytics would play a big role in his decision making going forward.

Last year’s season went about as badly as one could have expected. How much of that can be blamed on McCarthy is less than the angriest fan would imagine. One thing is for sure: he held up his end of the deal on fourth downs in 2020.

No coach made the correct decision on fourth down with four or less yards to go more often than McCarthy did with the Cowboys. That might seem like a niche stat pulled from the recesses of the internet in order to defend a Dallas coach that oversaw one of their worst seasons in recent memory, but the fact is that coaches are too conservative in that exact situation.

McCarthy wasn’t. Nor did he have nearly his full complement of offensive weapons. It wouldn’t be shocking to see him become more conservative with a healthier team on the field in 2021, but if he’s true to his word, he’ll continue his all-gas-no-brakes decision making on fourth down.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Aldon Smith a worthwhile gamble for the Bengals in free agency?

    Could the Cincinnati Bengals take a risk on a player like Aldon Smith in free agency?

  • Jerry Jones thinks Dak’s recovery resembles this legendary Cowboys player’s journey back to the fiel

    SportsPulse: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein about Dak Prescott's injury, and even compares his recovery to another legendary Cowboys player.

  • Cowboys betting big on Quinn, hoping they aren’t chasing ghosts

    Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has his work cut out for him in 2021.

  • The battle for who will be the next Dallas Cowboys cornerback is heating up

    At his pro day on Wednesday, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn eclipsed the performance of Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, who was impressive a day earlier.

  • Report: Cowboys negotiating with Damontae Kazee

    The Cowboys agreed to terms with safety Jayron Kearse earlier in the night. They now are negotiating with another safety. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys have engaged in contract negotiations with Damontae Kazee following his visit and physical Wednesday. Kazee played for Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta. He [more]

  • Assessing the draft needs for the NFC North

    With NFL free agency winding down, here's what every NFC North team needs in the draft to reinforce their rosters.

  • Report: Cowboys won't re-sign DE Aldon Smith after surprise return to NFL in 2020

    Aldon Smith will reportedly be exploring other opportunities in free agency.

  • Aldon Smith will not be returning to Cowboys in 2021 after triumphant return to NFL

    Coming into the 2020 season, defensive end Aldon Smith hadn’t played football since 2015. Formerly a member of the 49ers and Raiders, Smith was a terror for offenses during his first few seasons in the NFL, totaling 47.5 sacks before suspensions led to his departure from football. After his reinstatement to the NFL, he and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year, $2 million dollar contract and he was very efficient early on. For Dallas, the pair of defensive ends Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory became the starters and Smith became an afterthought late in the season. Now, Dallas has decided they are moving on from Smith

  • 11 Top Rated Playstation Games You Can Get Absolutely Free

    Beginning March 25, Sony is giving away a list of Playstation games for free to all PS4 and PS5 owners. As part of its Play At Home initiative, Sony is serving up a list of titles to Playstation gamers. In this video, we explain just how easy it is to download these titles, who has …

  • Dallas Cowboys add another safety as they scramble to upgrade historically bad defense

    Mostly a career backup, Jayron Kearse is the fifth defensive player to join the Cowboys in free agency.

  • Why Does Joe Biden Hate Due Process?

    The New York State Assembly has selected the lawyers who will investigate allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo that could result in his impeachment. The allegations include sexual-harassment charges made by at least nine women. President Biden recently said that Governor Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirms the allegations. Really? It’s a shame that such a sensible position, in line with the American conception of “innocent until proven guilty,” isn’t reflected in Biden’s policy goals for sexual-misconduct cases in schools. Earlier this month, he signed an executive order directing the Education Department to review the groundbreaking changes that the Trump administration made to how schools nationwide handle sexual misconduct under Title IX. It signals a potentially major blow to due process for students even as Biden advocates for due process for Governor Cuomo. Hypocrisy aside, Biden’s stance on Title IX comes as no surprise. This is not his first foray into Title IX reform. He headed the Obama administration’s task force on sexual assault on campus, which pushed unreliable statistics to justify showing zero concern for the due-process rights of respondents. Predictably, then, the clear intention behind the executive order is to take us back to the bad old days when an accusation equaled guilt. The two of us have had experience on both sides of the regulations — one of us from inside the Education Department, helping shape the regulations, and the other from the outside, representing scores of accused students under the Obama-Biden regime. We have seen firsthand why the regulations were needed, the work that went into promulgating them, and the beneficial effects they have had. First, the work. The regulations were the product of scrupulous adherence to the formal rulemaking process. The Education Department met with hundreds of stakeholders, issued a proposed regulation, responded to more than 124,000 public comments, and published final regulations with many changes based on public input. This two-and-a-half-year process stood in sharp contrast to the Obama-Biden approach of imposing, by fiat, “Dear Colleague” letters lacking any public participation. Second, the effect. In short, it has been night and day. The regulations require schools to offer educational supports to alleged victims. When institutions investigate allegations, no more can colleges hire budding Javerts with a history of victim’s-rights advocacy to serve both as the investigator and adjudicator. Now, no matter how bad the investigator is — and many of them are very bad — the parties get a live hearing in front of a decision-maker who cannot be the same person as the investigator and who must be bias-free. The regulations give both parties clear, strong procedural rights, such as detailed written notice of the charges under investigation, the opportunity to review all the evidence before the hearing, and the right to have advisers cross-examine each other to test credibility. The regulations benefit schools, too. The new regulations define “sexual harassment” in a way that protects free speech while capturing offenses — stalking, sexual assault, dating violence, verbal harassment, quid pro quo misconduct by school employees — that objectively denies equal educational access. The regulations acknowledge that Title IX is a U.S. law that doesn’t apply in foreign countries. No longer must schools be the sex police for everything that happens anywhere in the world between their students. Nor must schools any longer put students and professors through Title IX investigations for an off-color joke or sex-related academic discussions. Although political considerations mean that few schools say so publicly, we have both heard from many school officials and lawyers who secretly applauded the new regime. Not only are they happy to have their responsibilities clearly delineated, but they also understand that more due process means better results and fewer lawsuits. Crafted against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement, the Trump-era regulations stand as a blueprint for handling sexual-misconduct allegations in schools, in workplaces, and even against politicians: Provide immediate support to an alleged victim, but refrain from punishing the accused until and unless the allegations are proved true. Biden’s executive order, however, may throw schools back into Title IX chaos. Our hope is that the Biden administration is held accountable for adhering to the same intensive rulemaking process followed by the Trump administration: If they wish to return to an unpredictable system of campus kangaroo courts, they should at least do so in full public view. Let them explain to Americans why a Democratic governor deserves a presumption of innocence but students and professors do not. Since taking office, President Biden has often shown that his talk of being a moderate was little more than posturing goosed by familiarity and a fawning media. Let’s hope, however, that this executive order is more posturing than policy and that the administration does the right thing and lets the new regulations stand. Justin Dillon is a partner at KaiserDillon PLLC, where he represents students in Title IX cases nationwide. Candice Jackson served as acting assistant secretary for civil rights (2017–18), and deputy general counsel (2018–21), in the U.S. Education Department and currently practices law in California.

  • Luka Dončić Gifts Air Jordan 1s to Vaccination Workers

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic gifts Air Jordan 1s to a hundred vaccination workers in the UT Southwestern vaccine clinic. Click here to learn more.

  • Interesting free agent fits and possibilities left for Packers

    The Packers haven't been active in free agency, but bargains could be available soon. We highlighted a few interesting possibilities.

  • McEnany: No one wants to watch CNN’s Cuomo after pandemic 'comedy hour' with brother

    Kayleigh McEnany discusses Biden’s upcoming press conference, VP Harris being selected to deal with the border crisis and Chris Cuomo allegedly using his brother’s position to get prioritized a COVID test.

  • Joe Flacco makes it clear he’s joining Eagles to compete

    Joe Flacco made it clear in his introductory press conference that he's joining the Eagles to compete. By Dave Zangaro

  • Texas bank worker stole nude photos from women’s phones while assisting them, cops say

    He’s since been fired.

  • Kamala Harris blasts 'false choice' that gun control means dismantling 2nd Amendment

    The vice president issued a fiery rebuke to Republicans who say gun reforms proposed by the White House in the wake of recent mass shootings in Boulder, Colo., and Atlanta would mean getting rid of the Second Amendment.

  • Why Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $20 million to National Medal of Honor Museum

    Sports Pulse: What the Medal of Honor means to Jerry Jones

  • Report: Cowboys sign former Vikings S Jayron Kearse

    Safety Jayron Kearse will be playing for his third team in three seasons in 2021.

  • Biden is facing challenges at the border, but Republicans are undermining him

    Donald Trump and other Republican critics like to conflate the unaccompanied children at the border with the debate over illegal immigration.