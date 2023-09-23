4th down? No problem for Boylan. Time running out? Unbeaten Titans deliver again

There was no down too late, no distance too far, no time too short for Boylan’s football team Friday.

It was when things looked easy that Boylan struggled.

No problem. The Titans went 79 yards in 72 seconds at the end of the first half and converted fourth downs on three of their other five touchdown drives to easily stay unbeaten in the NIC-10, rolling over Auburn 42-15 on Boylan’s homecoming night.

“I don’t know how to explain that,” Boylan receiver Philip Dixon said of routinely making the difficult plays look easy. “But we also made the easy stuff look hard. We definitely do that.

“We have to work in practice,” Dixon said, looking forward to next week’s game against undefeated Hononegah, “fix that stuff and get ready for the Indians.”

Boylan, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, did much the same in its only close game, a 35-34 overtime thriller that handed Belvidere North its only loss. Boylan led 28-7 in that game before a slew of penalties and a couple of big plays gave North a chance to win it with a field goal.

Friday, Boylan had 12 penalties for 110 yards, although Auburn was even worse, with 12 penalties for 126 yards.

“Sometimes our offense, we make little mistakes like penalties and that stuff,” said Boylan running back Rasheed Johnson, who ran for 61 yards on nine carries, including a 22-yard TD. “We have to clean it up. It will be fine. We’ll figure it out.”

Boylan finished the day only 2-for-9 on third down but converted all four of its fourth-down tries, including two that needed at least 14 yards.

Boylan (5-0) took a quick 7-0 lead on a 20-yard pass from Connor Dennis to Mason Caltagerone. The Titans looked like they would take a two-TD lead on their second drive, but on first-and-goal from the 8, Dennis was stripped and Shawnquez Simmons was running free with the fumble. Johnson started out 10 yards behind but ran Simmons down at Boylan’s 31-yard line to save a TD.

Two drives later, Dennis ran 12 yards on third-and-27 and Johnson 19 yards on 4th-and-15 to set up a 16-yard TD run by Donavan Hanserd.

Too easy, right? At the time Auburn had minus-24 yards on four drives. But this time, the Knights (3-2) went 80 yards in nine plays to cut it to 14-7 with 1:15 left in the half.

Boylan’s response: Dennis completed passes of 8, 19, 14 and 7 yards before rolling left, spotting a wide, wide-open Dixon on the other side of the field and flinging a 31-yard TD pass with three seconds left in the half.

“That hurt us a lot,” Auburn defensive back/receiver TJ Horton said. “We made too many mental mistakes. We were in our head. But I know our team. We will come back next week and do way better.”

“That was a big moment in the game,” Dixon said. “Connor showed his mobility and found me out of the pocket. Shout out to my quarterback.”

And this time Boylan made sure it finally was easy, holding the Knights to zero total yards on their first four drives of the second half before putting its subs in on Auburn’s final drive.

“We knew they had a good running back,” Johnson said of Boylan holding Patrick Dubose Jr. to 30 yards on 10 carries. “We had to be real physical. We worked on that in practice and it showed.”

Contact: mtrowbridge@rrstar.com, @matttrowbridge or 815-987-1383. Matt Trowbridge has covered sports for the Rockford Register Star for over 30 years, after previous stints in North Dakota, Delaware, Vermont and Iowa City.

