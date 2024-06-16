4th Annual Shedrick Dixon Camp

LADONIA, AL (WRBL) – Children from around the area came to Ladonia on Saturday morning to take part in the 4th Annual Shedrick Dixon Football Camp. Kids had the opportunity to work with coaches and athletes from around the area in four different sports: football, dance, cheerleading, and new for this year, flag football.

The camp is put on by the Shedrick Dixon Educational Foundation, named in honor of Shedrick Dixon, who was tragically killed in a shooting in 2010. Dixon was a member of the 1993 football and track state championship teams at Central High School in Phenix City. Watch the video in the player above for more from Saturday’s festivities.

