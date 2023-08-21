4M Region 2 Football: Olympia tackles high expectations with deep roster

While it was West Orange that claimed the Class 4M District 5 title last fall, Ocoee went on to win the Region 2 championship en route to its first state semifinal appearance.

It appears — on paper, at least — that Olympia is next in line to emerge from a district that also includes Dr. Phillips and Windermere High. The Warriors lost their starting quarterback via transfer over the summer and Ocoee graduated the bulk of last year’s team.

“I tell the kids all the time, ‘I’ve never seen a team win a championship on paper,’” Olympia coach Travis Gabriel said. “We’ve got a bullseye on us now. We’re the hunted instead of the ones doing the hunting. We’ve still got to go out and battle every week.”

Much like Ocoee in 2022, the Titans return starters at key positions and bring in a number of transfers who should provide an immediate impact.

Olympia’s big and strong offensive line features junior three-year starter Parker Moss and three move-ins from Lake Highland Prep. The Titans also gained versatile senior athletes Romelo Ware and Camren Ware from the Highlanders.

Senior quarterback Juan Gainous passed for 1,575 yards, 23 TDs and 3 interceptions in the regular season and should benefit from the return of nearly every pass-catcher, including senior Josh Evans (26 rec., 329 yards, 4 TDs) and tight end Tyler “TD” Cross (17 rec., 192 yards, 3 TDs).

“The bar is higher,” Gainous said. “We feel the target on our backs, but we just need to play our game.”

Olympia’s defense returns eight starters in all. Senior Jalon Thompson leads a secondary that will get more snaps from wideout Romelo Walker, who caught 23 passes for 422 yards and 7 TDs.

Ocoee promoted assistant Sheddrick “Buck” Gurley, a former University of Florida player, to head coach in the offseason. Michael McClenton steps in for Gurley as defensive coordinator.

With six returning starters on a relatively young team that still has some depth, the Knights will likely be a work in progress during the early weeks.

“Last year we had to build a brotherhood, and we want to keep that attitude and tradition going into this year,” senior defensive tackle Ezekiel Brinson said. “It’s just a culture thing now with us wanting to get better every day and striving to be as good as we can be.”

Brinson, noted as a “strong defender on the run and a great pass rusher,” is joined on defense by senior Acetron Ealey (56 tackles, 6 INTs) and junior Joshua Guerrier (59 tackles, 5 INTs, 3 sacks) in the secondary.

Senior offensive lineman Onix Irizarry is back after leading the team in pancakes. Junior Clefton Cadet finished third in pancakes while allowing only 3 sacks in 14 games.

Senior transfer running back Nathaniel Worrell has shown breakaway potential after rushing for 409 yards and 8 TDs for West Orange.

West Orange, a district champion the past three seasons, returns the majority of its starters and gained a move-in QB from out of state. Returnees include standout senior Jordyn Bridgewater (39 rec., 876 yards, 9 TDs) and sophomore Larry Miles (22 rec., 380 yards, 4 TDs) at wide receiver.

Senior nose guard Javarrius Powell-Chestnut had 46 tackles and 3 sacks last fall. The secondary is stacked with juniors Ivan Taylor (65 tackles, 3 INTs) and Donovan Lanier (6 INTs) and sophomore Devin Jackson (58 tackles).

Dr. Phillips is coming off of rare back-to-back losing seasons, the last of which was the result of numerous injuries.

Junior Stanley Anderson-Lofton passed for 1,214 yards and rushed for 471 yards with 15 total TDs. Running back Amari Major and wide receiver Cameron Dixon are the top returning players at those positions.

Safety Jashad Presley (2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) and linebackers Alfred Thomas (101 tackles, 2 sacks) and Jerard Smith (59 tackles, 3 sacks) are among senior leaders on defense.

Windermere High is young and unproven, but much better at this point than it was entering last season, according to second-year head coach Riki Smith.

“I’m enjoying the process, the hunt, the chase to build the program from the ground up,” Smith said.

The Wolverines return 11 starters to a team that added former Central Florida Christian coach Jeremy Campbell as defensive coordinator.

Senior defensive lineman Kyce Amer (30 tackles, 2 sacks) provides a physical presence up front while two-way athlete Isaiah Nell is considered “a diamond in the rough.”

Junior twin brothers Theo Fernandes and Enzo Fernandes join senior Noah Wright on an improved offensive line.

4M District 5

Dr. Phillips Panthers

Coach: Rodney Wells (13th year, 109-37).

2022: 4-6, missed 4M playoffs.

Ocoee Knights

Coach: Sheddrick “Buck” Gurley (1st year; 29-14 career, 4 seasons).

2022: 9-5, 4M state semifinals.

Olympia Titans

Coach: Travis Gabriel (6th year, 23-27).

2022: 6-5, 4M regional quarterfinals.

West Orange Warriors

Coach: Geno Thompson (2nd year, 7-5).

2022: 7-5, 4M regional semifinals.

Windermere Wolverines

Coach: Riki Smith (2nd year, 2-8).

2022: 2-8, missed 8A playoffs.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com.