4M Region 1 Football: Apopka, Lake Mary, Seminole back at it again

Few high school football districts in the state are as challenging as the Class 4M collective headlined by Apopka, Lake Mary and Sanford Seminole.

Apopka, a state semifinalist when Seminole won it all in 2020, has finished state runner-up in three of the past four seasons. Lake Mary has split playoff games vs. the ‘Noles and gave the Blue Darters all they could handle in two regional championship meetings.

District 2 also includes up-and-coming Evans and Lake Brantley, which lost key players to graduation.

“I don’t think there’s a tougher district,” first-year Seminole coach Karl Calhoun Jr. said. “We’ve got to see each other sometimes twice a year. With that, you let the guys know that you can’t take any games off and that you’re playing to win the district.”

Seminole returns seven starters on defense, led by senior Preston Watson in the trenches, leading tackler Ethan Pritchart (Jr.) at linebacker and Chasen Johnson (Sr.) at cornerback.

Senior receiver Michael Key (40 rec., 680 yards, 8 TDs) and junior left tackle Max Buchanan are the familiar names on offense.

Versatile junior David Parks can run, catch, pass and punt. Lake Highland Prep transfer quarterback Karson Siqueiros-Lasky, who missed time last year due to injury, was a backup with the ‘Noles as a sophomore.

Lake Mary defeated Seminole 12-8 in a regional semifinal for its first win in the series since 2015. The Rams have high expectations with the return of 15 starters, including sophomore quarterback Noah Grubbs, who passed for 1,598 yards, 17 TDs and 6 interceptions.

Three of the team’s top four receivers are back. Senior Josh Raymond anchors the offensive line alongside juniors Dom Sorrentino and Nolan Badger.

Senior Emiril Gant leads the secondary while juniors Luke Prieto (67 tackles) and Eli Straker (59 tackles) are the top returning tacklers at linebacker.

Apopka, much more balanced this fall, returns a wealth of experience on both sides of the ball.

Senior defensive end Lorenzo Payne IV (60 tackles, 9 sacks) headlines a unit that includes cornerback Malachi Davey (43 tackles, 3 INTs), nickelback Antwone Robinson (84 tackles) and linebacker Donovan Muldrow (93 tackles, 2 INTs).

The offense should benefit from the deep playoff run as sophomore dual-threat quarterback Tyson Davison (1,226 total yards, 7 TDs) joins five seniors as returning starters.

“Last year we were young and didn’t have too much chemistry,” Payne said. “Now we’ve played an entire year together and we’ve got a whole bunch of seniors coming back, so I think we’re going to start off well.”

Evans High anticipates breakout seasons for seniors Chris Petersen (QB/DB) and Jermaine Hardy (RB).

“A lot of people may not know about them now, but everybody will by midseason,” said first-year head coach Karlos Odum, who was promoted earlier this year. “This team has been right there pushing and knocking at the door. We just haven’t been able to capitalize yet.”

Senior free safety/wide receiver Brandon Jacob is part of a secondary that returns every starter.

Lake Brantley is looking to fill multiple holes, especially on defense where just three starters return. The Patriots enter leaning on several two-way players.

Junior Parker Perales steps in at quarterback to guide a triple-option rush attack after going for 604 yards and 7 TDs. Sophomore Aiden Haecker (OL/LB) started every game at center and junior Tanner Jumpp (OL/DL) has proven to be an athletic asset.

District 3

Winter Park benefits from experience on the offensive and defensive lines and the leadership of three-year senior starters Noah Daniels (DL), Liam Glassmeyer (DE) and Aden Smith (OL) as defending District 3 champs.

Senior Orange City University transfer Vernon Woodward teams with sophomore Ayden Pouncey in the secondary. Joseph Goho steps in at linebacker/defensive end after recording 44 tackles and 4 fumble recoveries at Boone.

Jalil Miller should see a bigger role at running back as a senior.

Timber Creek lost several players to transfer during the opening week of preseason practices, primarily at skill positions on offense. Senior running back Nathaniel Hull (419 yards, 4 TDs) is the top returnee.

Senior defensive lineman Trace Scott (58 tackles) leads a front seven that will rely on several younger players, including converted sophomore offensive lineman Christian Willis. The secondary has a lot of experience.

Hagerty is young and inexperienced with just six returning starters.

Junior running back/defensive back Jalon Lewis will be a factor on special teams. Athletic junior Anthony White moves from running back to defensive end, where he teams with senior Antonio Vann, who had 49 tackles in eight games.

Orlando University hopes to build on the stability that comes with keeping a coaching staff intact as three returning starters are back on each side of the ball.

Senior Brennan Lewis on the offensive line and Eddie Aldea at defensive end are players to watch. Linebacker Chris Fagot also handles punting duties.

Colonial first-year head coach Woody Cox, who won a state championship as a Seminole assistant in 2020, inherits a young team planning to lean on its run game.

Strengths will be along the offensive and defensive lines. Senior running back/linebacker Mekhi Barnes is poised for the bulk of the workload.

District 4

Boone coach Andy Johnson is two wins shy of 100 for his career, which started in Orange County at Freedom High.

“I’ve been lucky to have a lot of support,” he said. “It kind of makes you pause and look back on it all, and think about the great coaches I’ve had the chance to coach with and the good players and administrators. It takes all of that to make it happen.”

Johnson has added former Freedom and NFL wide receiver Jeff Badet to his staff as an assistant. The Braves retain their physicality in the trenches with experienced returning starters on both sides of the ball.

Senior running back Laggarius Marshell is back after rushing for 1,285 yards and 13 TDs. Senior Harrison White is a blocking tight end who also plays defense and junior wideout Isaiah Mizell has breakout potential.

“It feels like we want it more this year,” Marshell said. “There’s been a different level of urgency in practice and summer workouts than it has since I’ve been here.”

Freedom senior slot receiver/outside linebacker Quavion Mincey recorded 49 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries last fall.

Wide receiver/strong safety Alejandro Navas (35 tackles) and running back Rintaro Pierre (276 yards, 4 TDs) are other seniors expected to step up.

Lake Nona, Oak Ridge and Cypress Creek each have new head coaches.

The Lions will need time to gel along the offensive line. The team’s strength is in its linebackers, which includes senior Charles Emanuel III and junior Harmony transfer Dalton Phalen.

Oak Ridge will turn to junior dual-threat quarterback Izaiah Prime from Tohopekaliga and senior wideout Tyler Davis (27 rec., 553 yards, 5 TDs) on offense. Senior outside linebacker Antonio Titus leads the defense.

Cypress Creek, with its fourth head coach since 2020, will feature running back Brian Davis among a deep junior class of contributors.

4M District 2

Apopka Blue Darters

Coach: Jeff Rolson (5th year, 43-13; 86-40 Florida career, 10 seasons).

2022: 11-4, 4M state runners-up.

Evans Trojans

Coach: Karlos Odum (1st year).

2022: 3-7, missed 4M playoffs.

Lake Brantley Patriots

Coach: Skip Clayton (2nd year, 5-6).

2022: 5-6, 4M regional quarterfinals.

Lake Mary Rams

Coach: Scott Perry (19th year, 118-74).

2022: 8-4, 4M regional finals.

Seminole Seminoles

Coach: Karl Calhoun Jr. (1st year).

2022: 9-3, 4M regional semifinals.

4M District 3

Colonial Grenadiers

Coach: Woody Cox (1st year).

2022: 0-10, missed 4M playoffs.

Hagerty Huskies

Coach: Steve Mikles (4th year, 19-12; 26-26 career, 5 seasons).

2022: 8-3, 4M regional quarterfinals.

Timber Creek Wolves

Coach: Jimmy Buckridge (23rd year, 139-87).

2022: 5-5, missed 4M playoffs.

University Cougars

Coach: Mark Barrett (2nd year, 2-8).

2022: 2-8, missed 4M playoffs.

Winter Park Wildcats

Coach: Tim Shifflet (17th year, 123-55).

2022: 10-2, 4M regional semifinals.

4M District 4

Boone Braves

Coach: Andy Johnson (11th year, 61-46; 98-82 career, 17 seasons).

2022: 6-5, 4M regional quarterfinals.

Cypress Creek Bears

Coach: Raul Gomez (1st year).

2022: 7-3*, missed 4M playoffs.

(* includes forfeit win vs. Lake Nona).

Freedom Patriots

Coach: Joe Saragusa (3rd year, 10-11).

2022: 4-6, missed 4M playoffs.

Lake Nona Lions

Coach: David Aubrey (1st year).

2022: 3-7*, missed 4M playoffs.

(* includes forfeit loss vs. Cypress Creek).

Oak Ridge Pioneers

Coach: Andrew Anderson (1st year).

2022: 1-9, missed 4M playoffs.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com.