A-4A SLOWPITCH: Locals earn district titles, advance to regionals

Apr. 19—The Lady Hornets had no problems turning up the heat.

A-No. 5 Stuart faced Earlsboro in district tournament action, blasting out to a 15-3 win to earn the title and advance to regionals.

Earlsboro struck first with a run in the top of the opening inning, but the Lady Hornets punched back as Keelie Treat blasted a solo home run shot over the center field wall. Kiara Russell followed with a two-run single to put Stuart out front, while Jadee Hall and Miley Davis added back-to-back RBI knocks — extending the lead out to five.

In the bottom of the second inning, Paris Stanford let fly an RBI single, and Russell followed with an two-run double to extend the lead. Kaci Justice next put a ball in play, allowing Joey Steele the chance to score on an error.

Davis added in an RBI single, giving Stuart the 12-1 lead after two innings.

Earlsboro cut into the deficit in the top of the third inning, plating two to slim the lead. But the Lady Hornets struck once more — using an RBI double from Reagan Wade, an RBI triple from Russell, and an RBI single from Steele to enforce the run rule and seal away the district championship win.

Russell led the way at the plate with five RBIs, followed by Hall and Davis with two each, and Treat, Wade, Stanford, and Steele with one each. Stanford also earned the win in the circle, striking out three in her appearance.

Here are the reported results for local small schools in playoff softball action:

SOFTBALL

CLASS B

DISTRICT 13

Pittsburg 12, Achille 0

Pittsburg 9, Achille 1 (Pittsburg named district champion)

DISTRICT 16

Carney 15, Haileyville 9

Carney 20, Cimarron 0

Haileyville 17, Cimarron 2

Carney 23, Haileyville 22 (Carney named district champion)

CLASS A

DISTRICT 3

Stuart 12, Earlsboro 0

Stuart 15, Earlsboro 3 (Stuart named district champion)

DISTRICT 6

Kiowa 7, Wilson (Henryetta) 2

Kiowa 10, Oilton 0

Wilson (Henryetta) 11, Oilton 1

Kiowa 15, Wilson (Henryetta) 3 (Kiowa named district champion)

CLASS 2A

DISTRICT 11

Rock Creek 9, Keota 1

Quinton 11, Keota 0

Rock Creek 6, Quinton 3

Rock Creek 4, Quinton 1 (Rock Creek named district champion)

DISTRICT 13

Weleetka 12, Crowder 0

Crowder 18, Arkoma 6

Crowder 7, Weleetka 3

Crowder 14, Weleetka 13 (Crowder named district champion)

DISTRICT 14

Okarche 4, Indianola 0

Seiling 10, Indianola 0

CLASS 3A

DISTRICT 13

Stratford 8, Savanna 4

Stratford 16, Wayne 4

Savanna 7, Wayne 4

Stratford 12, Savanna 6 (Stratford named district champion)

CLASS 4A

DISTRICT 4

Silo 27, Hartshorne 0

Silo 13, Hartshorne 1 (Silo named district champion)

DISTRICT 6

Coalgate 14, Wilburton 0

Coalgate 11, Morris 1

Coalgate 7, Morris 1 (Coalgate named district champion)

This post will be updated as scores are reported.