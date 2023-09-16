4A No. 6 Mount Zion overcomes three turnovers in Apollo win over Taylorville

TAYLORVILLE — Taylorville's defense forced three turnovers.

Class 4A No. 6 Mount Zion nevertheless avoided the upset in a 28-6 Apollo Conference victory on Friday.

Taylorville senior Baron Odam generated the first turnover on defense.

The quarterback/defensive back stripped the ball from Mount Zion’s Brayden Trimble early in the second quarter. That set up his 9-yard touchdown pass to Cash Foraker on fourth down for a 7-6 deficit.

Taylorville’s Clark Rahar also recovered a fumble while Jake McConnell had an interception on consecutive Mount Zion possessions in the third quarter with the Tornadoes (3-1 overall, 0-1 Apollo) trailing just 21-6.

Mount Zion's Makobi Adams stiffs arm a Taylorville defender during an Apollo Conference game at Taylorville on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

But Taylorville totaled just 152 yards offensively.

Senior running back Thomas Gettings rushed for 62 yards on 18 carries. Odam went 6-for-11 for 55 yards and one score with one INT.

Mount Zion senior QB Makobi Adams finished 18 of 25 for 234 yards and three scores with one pick.

Trimble flourished with 10 receptions for 107 yards and one TD despite the lost fumble while senior Grant McAtee had four catches for 66 yards and two scores.

Jayger Damarin produced 55 rushing yards for Mount Zion, which improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the league.

