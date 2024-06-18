4A All-Idaho softball team: The best of the best from the state’s deepest division

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

4A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Miah Lusk

Pocatello, sr., P/OF

The right-hander carried the Thunder to their first state title to repeat as the player of the year. The Northwest Nazarene signee overpowered hitters and used her pinpoint command to lead 4A in wins (19-2), ERA (1.76), strikeouts (235) and batting average against (.153).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Josh Naylor

Pocatello

The Thunder captured their first state championship and won 20 of their final 21 games under the veteran coach’s tutelage.

FIRST TEAM

Sydney McMurdie

Twin Falls, sr., P

The four-year starter known for a dirty changeup and drop ball led the Bruins to a third-place trophy at state, going 13-4 with a 3.06 ERA.

Lauren Fettic

Bishop Kelly, jr., P

The dual threat went 10-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 90 innings inside the circle. She also hit .506 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Gracie Longhurst

Bonneville, fr., P

The state took quick notice of the flame-throwing freshman. She went 10-8 with a 2.78 ERA, and she struck out 214 in 118 innings.

Ava Armuth

Bishop Kelly, sr., C

The Fairfield commit called her own game and was a menace with the bat. She hit .652, slugged 1.258 and scored a 4A-leading 60 runs.

Jerzey Jarvis

Hillcrest, sr., INF

A four-year starting shortstop and three-year captain, she led the Knights to a fourth-place trophy by hitting .478 with 38 stolen bases.

Autumn Allen

Jerome, sr., INF

A first-team outfielder last year, she moved to shortstop this season and continued to rake with a .561 average, nine home runs and 38 RBIs.

Taylee Rogers

Pocatello, jr., INF

The state champs’ cleanup hitter repeated on the first team with a .448 average and 27 RBIs. The shortstop committed only one error all year.

Kaci Kiblen

Moscow, jr., INF

The 4.0 student moved to first base and brought the Bears a steady hand while hitting .479, with seven home runs and 34 RBIs.

Molly Hodge

Twin Falls, jr., OF

A second-team pick last year, the Boise State commit led 4A with 56 RBIs. She also hit .575, cranked out five home runs and scored 53 runs.

Taylor Bunderson

Pocatello, sr., OF

The center fielder used her speed to chase down fly balls and be a terror running the bases. The leadoff hitter swiped 28 bases while hitting .446.

Elsie Summerfield

Canyon Ridge, sr., OF

The College of Idaho commit brought back multiple home runs on defense while hitting .453 with three homers and 32 RBIs.