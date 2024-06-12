4A All-Idaho baseball team: The state’s best players from its deepest division

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

4A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dax Whitney

Blackfoot, sr., P/SS

The Oregon State commit posted jaw-dropping numbers this spring to draw the attention of MLB scouts. The Gatorade award winner went 11-0 with a 0.26 ERA, striking out an all-class leading 130, walking 11 and giving up just 10 hits in 52 ⅔ innings. He also hit .483 with 43 RBIs.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Griffin Rod

Moscow

He led the Bears to their first state championship since 1984 and the school’s first team championship since a girls golf crown in 2011.

FIRST TEAM

Rodney Morse III

Mountain Home, jr., P

The Gonzaga commit led all classifications in ERA (0.15), striking out 96 in 44 ⅓ innings with a .070 batting average against.

Grayden Lucas

Skyview, sr., P

A repeat first-team selection, the NNU commit went 8-0 with a 2.01 ERA. The lefty struck out 75 strikeouts in 48 ⅔ innings.

Levi Anderson

Moscow, sr., P

The state champs’ ace went 6-1 with a 1.43 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 49 innings. The Yakima Valley CC commit also hit .405 with 34 RBIs.

Martin Serrano

Pocatello, sr., C

The Oregon State signee made the first team again after hitting .446 with a .584 on-base percentage and .771 slugging percentage.

Cooper Thompson

Twin Falls, jr., INF

The first baseman could change the game with a single swing. He led 4A with seven home runs, hit .420, slugged .820 and drove in 35 runs.

Cooper Cammann

Bishop Kelly, sr., INF

The Knights’ ace also excelled at shortstop, hitting for average (.416), power (.617) and wreaking havoc on the bases (27 steals).

Grady Daniels

Skyview, sr., INF

The Utah Tech signee led 4A in batting average (.512), on-base percentage (.588), doubles (13) and runs scored (44) to repeat on the first team.

Caden Yesford

Skyview, sr., INF

The Columbia Basin CC commit carried a big bat, hitting .410 with three home runs and 28 RBIs. He also posted a 1.11 ERA on the bump.

Jacob Ricks

Bishop Kelly, sr., OF

The Shoreline CC commit gave BK a multifaceted weapon, eating up ground in left field, stealing bases (19) and swinging a potent stick (.429).

Noah Palomares

Skyview, sr., OF

The NNU commit repeated as a first-team pick. The lefty hit .397 with a .510 on-base percentage, scored 35 runs and stole 20 bases.

Mason Krahn

Skyview, jr., OF

The lefty provided power, hitting .430 with a .658 slugging percentage and 31 RBIs. He also gunned down three runners from right field.