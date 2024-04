PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — In a matchup of the top two baseball teams in 4A-Region 3 District 18, Hudson beat Palestine 3-2 in extra innings.

Hudson moves into first place in 4A-Region 3 District 18 with the win, its’ second one-run victory over Palestine this season.

