49ers yet to receive trade offer for Jimmy Garoppolo, John Lynch says

Lynch: 49ers have yet to receive trade offer for Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PALM BEACH, Fla. — General manager John Lynch described a situation in which there was “momentum” for the 49ers to trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as February turned to March.

The 49ers granted Garoppolo and his representation permission to seek a trade, Lynch said. But the 49ers felt they were making good progress to find a new starting role for Garoppolo and get a nice return for his services.

But with Garoppolo’s decision to undergo surgery on his throwing shoulder, all interested teams apparently backed off.

A rumor surfaced last week on Pro Football Talk that Lynch told interested teams the 49ers had an attractive offer on the table.

When asked about the report of the 49ers receiving an offer of two second-round picks, Lynch answered, “Not true. No.”

Lynch was then asked if he had told other teams he received such an offer.

“Not true, either,” he said. “I won’t get into my conversations with other GMs, but that’s not true.”

Lynch described discussions he had with other teams as as broad talks that included concepts but no formal proposals.

“Nobody ever said, ‘OK, here’s our offer,’” Lynch said. “We never got to that point.”

Lynch said he engaged in conversations with multiple teams regarding a potential trade of Garoppolo. Now, most teams appear to have their quarterback situations figured out.

“For various reasons. I think ultimately the teams we were closest with, the surgery gave them pause and they ended up going in other directions,” Lynch said.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast