New 49ers WR Mohamed Sanu gives honest assessment of time with Patriots

Mohamed Sanu gives honest assessment of brief time with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mohamed Sanu was unable to find much consistency or success during his brief tenure with the New England Patriots, but he's optimistic things will be better as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Patriots acquired Sanu before the NFL trade deadline last season and paid the steep price of a 2020 second-round draft pick to make the trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

After two good performances to begin his Patriots career, an ankle injury suffered in Week 11 derailed the veteran wide receiver's 2019 season and limited his effectiveness. Sanu had surgery on the ankle over the offseason, and after a lackluster training camp in New England, the Patriots released him before Week 1.

It didn't take Sanu long to find a new home, though, as he signed with the 49ers last week and made his debut in San Francisco's Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

Sanu, speaking with reporters Thursday, reflected on his brief stint with the Patriots and why it didn't work out.

"I feel like it just wasn't a good fit," Sanu said, per David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone. "Things happen the way they happen, and I'm not really looking to the past. I'm just focused on what I've got here in San Fran. I'm excited just to be a part of this team.

"This culture is just more my style. So, I'm excited for it. I'm just taking full advantage. I'm grateful for my time in New England. It taught me a lot. It just didn't gel out how I wanted."

Sanu will have an opportunity to show the Patriots what they're missing when the 49ers visit New England for a Week 5 matchup at Gillette Stadium in October.

The Patriots haven't replaced Sanu with an outside acquisition to this point, although they still have a few weeks to do that because the trade deadline isn't until Nov. 3.

New England might not even have to make a move for a veteran wide receiver if N'Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd continue to play well. Harry set career highs with eight receptions, 72 receiving yards and 12 targets in the Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Byrd also tallied 72 yards on six catches.

The Patriots will try to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.