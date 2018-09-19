49ers WR Marquise Goodwin noncommittal about status for Chiefs game

SANTA CLARA – 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was scheduled to return to limited practice Wednesday while still nursing a deep thigh bruise from a Week 1 collision Minnesota Vikings' 316-pound defensive tackle Jaleel Jackson.

He made no promises about his availability for the 49ers' game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after being inactive in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

"I'll just take it a day at a time and see where it goes," Goodwin said.

"It's the nature of this game. You go through a lot of stuff, you go through a lot of things throughout the season. You just have to roll with the punches."

If Goodwin is healthy enough to play, two of the fastest players in the NFL could be on the field Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill is a speedster who ran an unofficial 4.24 seconds in his pro day before the 2016 draft.

Goodwin ran an official time of 4.27 seconds at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, which uses electronic timing and produces a slower time than handheld stopwatches.

Goodwin on Wednesday was asked to compare the speed of the two players.

"Me to Tyreek?" Goodwin asked. "I don't compare myself to anybody, but I mean . . . "

At that point Goodwin rolled up the sleeve on his left arm to show a tattoo of the Olympic rings. He won the U.S. Olympic Trials in and compete in the 2012 London Games in the long jump.

"I ain't sayin' nothing," Goodwin said, smiling. "You take that wherever you want to take it."