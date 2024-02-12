49ers WR Jennings details trick-play TD in Super Bowl loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Despite a heartbreaking ending, wide receiver Jauan Jennings left 49ers fans with a memory they'll never forget.

In the second quarter of San Francisco's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, Jennings threw an incredible 21-yard touchdown to running back Christian McCaffrey to give the 49ers a 10-0 lead.

Jennings -- a highly-rated quarterback recruit coming out of high school -- pulled off a similar play during his college career at the University of Tennessee.

Following the 49ers' devastating loss to the Chiefs, Jennings detailed how it felt to make such a remarkable play on the game's biggest stage.

"It felt awesome," Jennings told reporters. "It felt like I was back at the University of Tennessee throwing to Josh Dobbs. I just think about my quarterback's coach from high school. I know he's so proud right now. I thought we were going to win it, man."

Jennings delivered a heroic effort in the 49ers' defeat, joining Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles as the second player in NFL history to record a receiving and passing touchdown in the Super Bowl.

The veteran wideout positioned himself to take home Super Bowl MVP honors after scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Four of his five touches in the game were for first downs or scores.