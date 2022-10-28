49ers WR Deebo Samuel OUT vs. Rams in Week 8

The 49ers on Friday announced wide receiver Deebo Samuel is among four players out of their Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Samuel showed up on the injury report with a hamstring issue following the team’s loss to the Chiefs. He didn’t practice all week and was not given a chance to try and play. With the Bye coming up, Samuel will get an additional week to try and get right before facing the Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

Here’s the full Week 8 injury report for San Francisco:

Out

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (calf)

FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger)

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

Replacing these four players won’t be easy for the 49ers. Armstead’s absence has been apparent since he was hurt in Week 4 against the Rams. Greenlaw’s replacement, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, struggled badly against the Chiefs. Juszczyk is the only fullback on the roster and third tight end Ross Dwelley will likely be his replacement. Samuel is the most unique offensive player in the league, and San Francisco doesn’t have another receiver with his skill set. Overcoming this quartet’s absence is the biggest key for the 49ers on Sunday.

Questionable

WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring)

CB Jason Verrett (knee)

Verrett was limited all week and could debut for San Francisco on Sunday. There’s also a chance he’s inactive and the team uses this week and the Bye to ease him back in after his recovery from an ACL tear. Jennings was a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday, and limited Friday. His physicality as a blocker and after the catch would be a nice addition with Samuel out.

Not listed

Nick Bosa

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

DB Jimmie Ward (hand)

LT Trent Williams

DE Nick Bosa

CB Charvarius Ward

Jimmie Ward, Bosa and Williams all returned from injury against the Chiefs and participated in full practices all week. Williams did get a veteran day off Wednesday. Charvarius Ward dealt with a groin issue in Atlanta, but played against Kansas City and wasn’t on the injury report at all leading up to the Rams game. Ebukam was out Wednesday, limited Thursday, and a full participant Friday. That appears to be his schedule while he works through Achilles tendonitis.

