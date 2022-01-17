49ers WR Deebo Samuel called his shot on TD vs. Cowboys

The turning point of the 49ers’ wild-card win over the Cowboys came late in the third quarter when cornerback K’Waun Williams intercepted Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. One play later the 49ers were in the end zone on a 26-yard Deebo Samuel rushing touchdown that put San Francisco ahead 23-7.

Samuel after the game told reporters he called his shot on what would prove to be the game-winning score.

“When K’Waun got the interception I looked at Kyle and said, ‘hey, just give me the ball. I got you,’” Samuel said. “I went out there and next play, I scored.”

The 26-yard run gave the 49ers a 23-7 lead and they held on for a 23-17 win. Samuel rushing touchdowns have become a staple in the 49ers’ offense and it’s not a surprise he came through in a big spot since he’s been doing it all season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said leaning on Samuel wasn’t a tough call in a such a big spot.

“Deebo’s been a stud all year as everyone knows and, right before he went out there, he just mouthed something to me, which I kind of guessed, was, ‘Give me the ball,'” Shanahan said. “When I look at him talking that way, it’s extremely motivating, and he makes it a lot easier to call plays.”

Samuel finished Sunday’s game with 10 carries for 72 yards and was inches from sealing the game with a run on third-and-10 late in the fourth quarter.

There aren’t many weapons in the NFL more unique than Samuel, and the 49ers are going to need to continue riding him if they’re going to swing another upset in Green Bay.

