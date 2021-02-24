49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk says his son can’t be a fan of this NFL team originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It didn’t take Brandon Aiyuk long to realize that the rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks is the real deal.

On Tuesday, the 49ers wide receiver posted pictures of his son, Braylon, on Instagram. In the caption, he tells his son he could be whatever he wants in this life with one exception.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

He won’t let Braylon be a Seahawks fan, as tweeted with the poop emoji.

Aiyuk, who has only been with the 49ers for one season since being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, must still be stirring on those two Ls Seattle handed San Francisco last season.

In case you forgot, the Seahawks swept the 49ers in 2020 for the first time since 2017. Seattle took down San Francisco 37-27 on Nov. 1 before closing out the season with another dub at State Farm Stadium with a 26-23 victory on Jan. 3.

Hey Braylon, not all sons have to follow in their father’s footsteps. After all, who wants to cheer for a loser when that’s pretty much all your team is destined to be. If you like to celebrate victory, the Seahawks are the team to root for.