Will the 49ers go from worst to first in NFC West? 'NFL Total Access'

Reuters

Spieth was a little loose off the tee in tough conditions at TPC San Antonio but more than offset that with a sublime short game en route to a five-under-par 67 that left him one shot clear after the morning wave. "I didn't quite hit it as good as I have been, but certainly the short game came through," Spieth said. For Spieth, who has shown signs that he could soon snap a victory drought that dates back to the 2017 British Open, the score marked his lowest in 19 career rounds at the Valero Texas Open.