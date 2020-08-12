49ers working out Tavon Austin with hopes to sign him

The #49ers are bringing in WR Tavon Austin for a workout with hopes to sign him, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The former #Cowboys and #Rams speedster could land in SF if all works out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2020





The San Francisco 49ers are looking for wide receiver help and Tavon Austin is a player they’ve set their sights on. According to NFL Network, the 49ers are bringing in Austin for a workout with hopes to sign him, assuming the session goes well.

Austin last played for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019, catching 21 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns. One of Austin’s best assets, though, is his speed on special teams. In his career, he’s returned 185 punts for 1,466 yards (7.9 per return) with three touchdowns, all of which were scored with the Rams from 2013-2015.

The 49ers are familiar with Austin from his days in St. Louis and Los Angeles. He’s caught more passes against San Francisco (30) than any other team in the league, posting 246 yards receiving with one touchdown. He’s also rushed for 152 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns against the 49ers in his career.

Travis Benjamin recently opted out of the 2020 season, so the 49ers are in need of a speed threat on the outside. Injuries to Deebo Samuel and Richie James complicate things further for San Francisco, leading to the team’s interest in Austin.