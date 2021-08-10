49ers working out safeties, including Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Andrew Sendejo

The 49ers have some injury issues at safety and they are looking at a handful of veteran options to bolster the group.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team is hosting Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Clayton Geathers, Bradley McDougald and Andrew Sendejo for workouts.

Jaquiski Tartt has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp because of a knee injury and, via 49ersWebZone.com, head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that he doesn’t “see him coming back anytime soon.” Tarvarius Moore is also on the PUP list and Tony Jefferson has been out of recent practices.

McDougald was with the Jets last season and Sendejo played for the Browns while Clinton-Dix and Geathers were both out of the league.

