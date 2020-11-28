The 49ers now are banned from practicing and playing in Santa Clara, California, where they call home. Santa Clara County released new COVID-19 restrictions today that include a ban on all contact sports and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the region from more than 150 miles away.

It creates an emergency for the 49ers, who fortunately play in Los Angeles against the Rams on Sunday.

The team quickly will have to find a new place to practice and play, and the 49ers released a statement Saturday night saying they are working on it.

“We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s emergency directive,” the team said. “We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed.”

The 49ers have home games against Buffalo on Dec. 7 and against Washington on Dec. 13.

49ers are working with NFL to find a place to practice and play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk