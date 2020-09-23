49ers working out former Giants RB Paul Perkins

The San Francisco 49ers will hobble back into MetLife Stadium for the second consecutive Sunday hoping to complete a sweep of New York’s two sorry excuses for NFL franchises.

Last week, the defending NFC champion Niners — already knocked down a few pegs due to injuries — smothered the Jets, 31-13, losing five more starters in the process.





This week, they are back to take on the Saquon Barkley/Sterling Shepard-less New York Giants (0-2) who have struggled to put points on the board in their first two contests versus Pittsburgh and Chicago.

The Niners’ offense will likely get All-Pro tight end George Kittle (knee) back but will be without their top two running backs (Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, also out with knee issues) and possibly their starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle).

The injuries to the running backs put veterans Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson atop the depth chart. The Niners are seeking some depth at the position and have reportedly worked out several free agents this week, including former Giant Paul Perkins.

With Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman sidelined, the #49ers are bringing in several running backs for a tryout, including ex-Giant Paul Perkins, Karan Higdon and Austin Walter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020





Perkins, still just 25, was a fifth round pick of the Giants back in 2106 out of UCLA. After a promising start to his career, he was waived in 2019 and has spent time with Detroit and Baltimore.

