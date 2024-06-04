49ers working to finalize deal with former Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Former Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas could soon be playing for one of the NFL’s best teams. According to Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers are working to finalize a deal with Thomas.

Thomas, who turns 33 next month, was released by Washington on March 1 after four seasons with the team. Originally signed to a two-year contract in March 2020, the Commanders signed Thomas to a three-year extension in July 2021.

Thomas was outstanding in 2020, catching 72 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns — all career highs.

Unfortunately, in 2021, Thomas battled injuries. A hamstring injury cost him several weeks early in the season. When he returned, a dirty hit from Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ended Thomas’ season in early December with a torn ACL. He played in only six games that season.

Thomas played in 30 games over the past two seasons, finishing with 94 receptions for 819 yards and five touchdowns. Four of those touchdowns came in 2023.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Thomas entered the NFL as a quarterback. After a record-setting career at Virginia Tech, Thomas was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2014 NFL draft. Arizona released him after one season and the Miami Dolphins claimed him.

He spent one year with Miami and didn’t play in a game. The Giants claimed him and moved him back and forth between the roster and practice squad before releasing him. He’d sign with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad in November and transitioned to tight end. However, the Buffalo Bills signed him to their active roster where he’d remain for the next seasons.

He signed a one-year deal with the Lions in 2019. Thomas finally received his chance to be a full-time starter at tight end for the Commanders and immediately thrived.

Thomas would be George Kittle’s backup with the 49ers.

The Commanders signed Zach Ertz and drafted Ben Sinnott in the second round of April’s NFL draft.

