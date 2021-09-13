49ers won't have Jason Verrett, Raheem Mostert for Week 2 matchup vs. Eagles

49ers will be without 2 key starters vs. Eagles in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles should face a much stronger 49ers team in Week 2 after rolling past the Falcons to open the season, but San Fran isn't heading into the Birds' season opener at full health.

A costly Week 1 win over the Lions saw starting running back Raheem Mostert and starting cornerback Jason Verrett suffer serious injuries that will keep them out for extended periods of time, the team announced Monday.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco has the details of the injuries and the estimated time both players will be out:

Raheem Mostert will go on IR for approximately eight weeks with torn knee cartilage. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 13, 2021

MRI on Jason Verrett right knee is confirmed as a torn ACL, #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. Verrett will undergo season-ending surgery. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 13, 2021

Jeez. You've got to feel for those guys, especially Verrett, who has been haunted by injuries across his seven-season career. He's played in just 39 games since making his NFL debut with the Chargers back in 2014 and has never played 16 games in a regular season.

Mostert, too, was coming back from a season in which he missed eight games due to injuries following his breakout season in 2019. This was expected to be the former Eagles practice squad member's first real shot at 17 games of RB1 action in an offense that values the run.

With Mostert out for the Eagles' Week 2 matchup vs. the 49ers, you can expect to see a combination of Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon, and JaMychal Hasty in the backfield at the Linc. Mitchell ran 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown against Detroit, so the Eagles will have their hands full. Mitchell ran once for three yards and Sermon was unexpectedly inactive in Week 1.

The Eagles allowed the Falcons to run a fair bit in the season opener: Atlanta ran 26 times for 124 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry without a single run of 15+ yards. The numbers improved in the second half, with the Falcons racking up just 14 yards on designed runs, but that's to be expected when the Eagles have a steadily increasing lead and Atlanta has to throw the ball to try and catch up. We'll see if Jonathan Gannon's defensive line is ready for Kyle Shanahan's schemes.

Meanwhile, rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir stepped up in Verrett's absence and played all 90 defensive snaps for the 49ers. He earned rave reviews from NBC Sports Bay Area's Josh Schrock:

"Lenoir continues to look like an NFL draft steal and earned the right to make another start. If Moseley is able to go in Week 2, the 49ers should give Norman another week to get physically ready and allow Lenoir to be their No. 2 corner until the job proves to be too much for him.

"Perhaps it never will."

The Niners also signed veteran corner and ex-Washington DB Josh Norman, who was inactive in Week 1. There's a chance the Eagles will get see him on the field Sunday.

The Eagles luckily avoided any major long-term injuries in Week 1, and will hopefully continue that trend against the banged-up 49ers.

