49ers won’t put Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve

The 49ers got some positive news about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s foot injury this week, but the timeline for any return is at least seven weeks and that’s a long time to carry a player on the roster without a chance to play.

It’s not too long for the 49ers to keep Garoppolo on the active roster, however. General Manager John Lynch said that the team has no plans to move Garoppolo to injured reserve, which would make him ineligible to play for four games and would give the 49ers a roster spot to use on a healthy player.

“What I can tell you, as of right now, we’re not going to move Jimmy to IR,” Lynch said, via 49ers Webzone.com. “I think we’re just going to carry him on our roster, and we’re going to kind of see how this rehab process goes. There’s a natural healing process that has to take place.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said it was a “way outside chance” that Garoppolo will be able to return at some point in the postseason. Lynch called it a “big ask” on Friday, but not so big that the team will close the door on it any sooner than necessary.

