49ers won’t have Matt Breida, Robbie Gould or George Kittle

The 49ers will have receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and receiver Dante Pettis (back). None were on the team’s inactive list.

They won’t have running back Matt Breida (ankle), kicker Robbie Gould (right quadriceps) or tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle). All three, listed as doubtful, are on the team’s inactive list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers already had ruled out defensive tackle D.J. Jones (groin), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger surgery).

Third quarterback C.J. Beathard is the 49ers’ other inactive.

The Cardinals will have linebacker Terrell Suggs, who was questionable with hamstring and back injuries.

The Cardinals already had ruled out defensive end Jonathan Bullard (foot) and running back Chase Edmonds (hamstring).

The team’s other inactives are receiver Damiere Byrd, cornerback Tramaine Brock (hamstring), running back Zach Zenner, offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard and offensive lineman Josh Miles.