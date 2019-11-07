49ers won’t know George Kittle’s status until end of the week

Playing on Monday gives the 49ers have an extra day to wait before making any injury designations for their game against the Seahawks and they’ll take all the time they can get before making a call on tight end George Kittle‘s status.

Kittle isn’t practicing on Wednesday because of what head coach Kyle Shanahan called “things in his knee and ankle.” Those things limited his time on the field during last week’s win over the Cardinals and Shanahan said they’re going to make it hard to know if Kittle can play until much closer to kickoff.

“It’s something on the knee and ankle. He’s got two things in both areas,” Shanahan said. “We know Kittle’s a very tough guy and that’s why he was able to come back in that game, but it’s something that we’re not going to know until the end of the week.”

Kittle has 46 catches for 541 yards and two touchdowns this season. Ross Dwelley and Levine Toilolo are the other 49ers tight ends.