49ers won’t change practice facility before Super Bowl

A report surfaced Monday morning that said the 49ers were considering a change in practice facility before the Super Bowl. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported the team wasn’t happy with how soft the turf was. Now after a walk-through Monday it appears the team is going to stay put.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday night at media day indicated the sod is improving to the team’s liking and that they’ll stay at UNLV’s facility.

Their other options were trying to practice at the Raiders’ facility where the Chiefs are designated to prepare, or rolling in new, firmer sod. Both seemed like longshot options, and with less than a week before the game such a dramatic change to a practice setup seemed like a potential, unnecessary pitfall of an already crazy week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Now they’ll avoid it entirely by sticking with their original plan. Practices for this week begin Wednesday.

