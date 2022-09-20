49ers will be without Ty Davis-Price for a few weeks

The 49ers are running short on healthy running backs.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that third-round pick Ty Davis-Price is going to miss “a few weeks” after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. Davis-Price ran 14 times for 33 yards while serving as a backup to Jeff Wilson in a backfield that was already missing Elijah Mitchell after he went on injured reserve last week.

Jordan Mason joins Wilson as the other backs on the active roster and Shanahan said the undrafted rookie will have to step up to fill in for the missing players.

“He needs to now,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Last week was his first week getting a lot more of that, him and Ty, and I thought they both stepped it up in that area.”

The 49ers also have former Colt Marlon Mack on their practice squad and he could be in line for a promotion ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Broncos.

