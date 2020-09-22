49ers to be without Dee Ford this week

The 49ers were already hurting on their defensive front, and it keeps getting worse.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, defensive end Dee Ford is expected to miss this week’s game against the Giants because of his back problem.

There’s no timetable for his return, as they wait to see if the injury settles down. He missed last week’s game, with what was described as a neck injury.

That’s yet another problem for a 49ers team which lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to season-ending ACL tears last week.

