With 49ers win, Vikings would play on road in divisional round

Going into Wild Card weekend, the Minnesota Vikings had a chance to face one of three teams in the divisional round with a win over the New York Giants. With the San Francisco 49ers win 41-23 over the Seattle Seahawks, the Vikings will travel to Santa Clara to face the 49ers in the divisional round if they advance past the Giants.

The 49ers played a really solid game of football. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead, Seattle made it interesting by going into halftime with a 17-16 lead. Once they came out in the second half, the 49ers started cooking with both the running and play-action passing game. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth but looked every bit of a rookie quarterback missing reads and throws consistently.

The Vikings would have had a tough matchup regardless of the opponent in the divisional round, but knowing that the opponent would be the 49ers going into Sunday’s game gives them a slight advantage.

