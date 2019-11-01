49ers will win Super Bowl with hot Jimmy Garoppolo, Torrey Smith says

Torrey Smith knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, having done it two times as a member of both the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. He announced his retirement from the NFL in September, but clearly, he's still keeping an eye on the game.

And, evidently, he thinks the 49ers have what it takes to reach the ultimate goal, provided quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo plays like he did in San Francisco's 28-25 road win over the Cardinals on Thursday night.

IF Jimmy G can consistently play at this level the 49ers will win the Super Bowl — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 1, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Garoppolo set a new career-high with four touchdown passes in the 49ers' victory, one apiece to tight end George Kittle and receivers Kendrick Bourne, Emmanuel Sanders and Dante Pettis. In total, he completed 28 of 37 passes for 317 yards and a 136.9 passer rating, also a career-high.

Garoppolo was particularly effective on third down, completing 12 of 14 passes for 159 yards and three of his four touchdowns. Of his 12 third-down completions, nine of them went for first downs or scores.

[RELATED: Watch 49ers' Pettis do 'Thriller' dance after Halloween TD]

In defeating the Cardinals, Jimmy G joined some exclusive company, becoming just the fifth quarterback in league history to win at least 16 of his first 18 career starts. The team as a whole did, too.

Story continues

The 49ers are 8-0. That's the 2nd-best start in the Super Bowl Era by a team that won fewer than 5 games the previous season (2013 Chiefs started 9-0).



Jimmy Garoppolo is the 5th QB in NFL history to win at least 16 of his first 18 career starts. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/6ukVcYbI6t



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2019

It likely was Garoppolo's best performance as a member of the 49ers. They're 8-0 now, but as Smith suggested, their ceiling will go as high as Jimmy G can take them.

49ers will win Super Bowl with hot Jimmy Garoppolo, Torrey Smith says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area