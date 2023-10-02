49ers' Williams can see ‘special' McCaffrey earning NFL MVP honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — It was only one drive into the 49ers' 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and Christian McCaffrey already had made history.

With touchdowns in 13 consecutive games, the All-Pro running back surpassed the record previously held by Jerry Rice since 1987. But McCaffrey didn’t stop there. By halftime, he had racked up three touchdowns and then finished the game with four trips into the end zone.

Trent Williams sees McCaffrey every day, but he's still amazed by the running back’s production.

“It’s a pleasant surprise every Sunday,” Williams said after the game. “He just never ceases to amaze me, hurdling a safety, standing on your feet, getting a [touchdown]. It’s just impressive.”

McCaffrey wasn’t just effective on the ground on Sunday. The All-Pro finished the game with 177 all purpose yards — 106 on the ground with three rushing touchdowns, and 71 yards receiving that included his fourth scoring play.

Williams has found new joy in blocking for McCaffrey, who the veteran left tackle says makes the job even easier by setting up his blocks well when running between the tackles. Williams knew his teammate was an accomplished ball carrier, but he admitted he didn’t know how good he really was until McCaffrey joined the team in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

“I didn’t,” Williams said with a smile. “I ain’t going to lie. I watched him from afar for a long time. I knew he was really, really good and really special and could do a lot of things conventional running backs can’t do.

“But watching him play conventional running back, it’s like, 'Wow.' How can you be that talented in the open field, playing wide receiver and then lineup in the I-formation and still continue to gash defenses. He’s a special player, he really is.”

Jake Brendel has also been impressed with McCaffrey’s ability to get down field. During the running back’s second touchdown of the day, the center made a key secondary block after Kyle Juszczyk opened up space. Deebo Samuel ensured McCaffey made it into the end zone by clearing Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson out of the way.

“It’s awesome,” Brendel said. “I’ve never had more fun in football than this right now. He’s arguably the best scat-back in the league. You really can put him anywhere in the back field, wideout, he can play every position."

Even players on the defensive side of the ball take a break from what they are doing on the sidelines to watch McCaffrey on the big screen during games. Since becoming a member of the 49ers, Javon Hargrave can't help but watch when McCaffrey has the ball in his hands.

"Man, we were laughing because it’s just different in person," Hargrave said. "I really wasn’t here last year, so I didn’t really know. He’s really nice like that, and it’s cool to see it up in person. He always makes the first person miss. There aren’t many backs like that can move like Christian."

With McCaffrey’s production through the first four weeks of the season, he is set to be in the 2023 NFL MVP conversation. There has not been a non-quarterback recipient in 11 seasons.

“All those streaks come to end eventually,” Williams said. “This might be the year. I could see it.”