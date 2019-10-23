49ers wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders, Jalen Hurd change jersey numbers

Emmanuel Sanders isn't just changing teams, he's changing jersey numbers.

The 49ers acquired the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tuesday in a trade with the Broncos. Sanders has donned the No. 10 jersey for the past six seasons in Denver, but that belongs to none other than 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Sanders quickly turned to a 49ers rookie, and turned back the clock to his college days. The veteran will wear No. 17 with the 49ers, which belonged to fellow receiver Jalen Hurd.

Hurd now will wear No. 14, and he earned some extra cash from his newest teammate.

Yes, it means that Jalen Hurd made a few bucks from Emmanuel Sanders today.



(Sanders declined to reveal exactly how much, only that it was worth it for him to get his old number from his SMU days.) https://t.co/5cmThhWeLF



— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 23, 2019

Sanders wore No. 17 over his four-year career at Southern Methodist University. He finished his college career at SMU with 285 receptions for 3,791 yards receiving and 34 touchdowns. After an impressive college career, Sanders was taken by the Steelers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

While jersey numbers might not mean much to fans, they're personal to plenty of athletes.

