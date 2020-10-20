49ers' Weston Richburg suffered shoulder setback while rehabbing knee

49ers' Richburg suffered shoulder setback during offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like one of the 49ers' reinforcements is not on the way, at least not for several more weeks.

Coach Kyle Shanahan shared Monday that the best case scenario for Weston Richburg would be a return in Week 12.

The center was an important part of the 49ers' potent run game on their path to Super Bowl LIV.

Richburg’s 2019 season was cut short when he suffered a torn patellar tendon in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints.

Shanahan revealed that the 29-year-old Richburg is rehabbing more than just his knee.

“He had the knee from last year and then he had shoulder surgery that happened during the offseason.” Shanahan said. “The shoulder surgery really set him back. I’m not sure which one set him back the worst.”

Richburg was one of the 49ers' biggest free agent additions during the 2018 offseason, signing a five-year, $47.5 million contract that keeps him with the club until 2024. He re-worked his contract during the offseason to lower his salary cap hit.

Ben Garland who played the remainder of the 2019 season at center in Richburg’s place, and again most of the 2020 season, sustained a calf injury in the team’s Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams and likely is headed to the injured reserve list.

Hroniss Grasu, who had a very good training camp and spent time at center when Ben Garland was out with a high ankle sprain in Week 1, likely will take over. He played seven snaps to close out the 49ers game on Sunday when Garland left the game.