49ers' Weston Richburg already excited to get back to work for 2020

SANTA CLARA -- While the 49ers' offseason just began following their Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Weston Richburg has been itching to get back on the field for some time.

The veteran center was having a phenomenal 2019 campaign after undergoing offseason surgery on his left quadriceps. But his season ended prematurely in Week 14 when Richburg tore his patellar tendon in the 49ers' win over the New Orleans Saints.

Richburg will spend two weeks at home in Texas with his family before heading back to Santa Clara to spend the remainder of the offseason working with the 49ers medical staff rehabbing and preparing for the 2020 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Should be back in training camp," Richburg told NBC Sports Bay Area on the team's locker cleanout day. "I'll miss the offseason stuff but training camp should be a go."

The 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LIV still stings for Richburg, even though he watched it from afar. He remains positive about the outlook for the team, noting that the turnaround from a 4-12 season to getting to the Super Bowl is something to be proud of.

Richburg believes that since most of the team will return for the 2020 season, the 49ers have a good chance of building on their success from 2019. Richburg believes in the locker room culture and is confident the 49ers will stay close because of the job that coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have done.

"It's great," Richburg said. "That's what's cool about this place, from top to bottom, everybody is real genuine and good. They are no blowing smoke, they are going to tell you how it is."

Richburg also shared how challenging it was to watch the 49ers' postseason run. Prior to the kick-off of every game, he still had pregame nerves as if he was suiting up to play.

While sitting out had its own set of challenges, Richburg remains confident that everything happens for a reason.

Story continues

"It sucks but I'm a firm believer that God doesn't make mistakes so I have to trust in that," Richburg said. "It really is what it is, the situation. Got to make the best of it."

[RELATED: How Buckner, Kittle impact 49ers' free-agency plans]

Richburg now is ready to turn the page, looking ahead to 2020 with enthusiasm.

"I'm pumped," Richburg said. "I'm fixing to go lift right now. That's all I do."

49ers' Weston Richburg already excited to get back to work for 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area