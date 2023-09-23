49ers weren't surprised by heavy dose of blitzing from Giants

The Giants blitzed the 49ers early, often, and repeatedly on Thursday night. The 49ers were ready for it.

“We knew it was a possibility," coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday, the day after San Francisco's 30-12 win. "They've definitely been like that before. That is a little bit of their system. Some games they do more than others, but we knew that was a possibility going into it, similar, to how Miami was last year. They had a similar philosophy. So no, it didn't surprise us.”

Shanahan also was impressed by the manner in which quarterback Brock Purdy handled being blitzed on 33 of 39 drop-backs.

“After watching the film, I was even more impressed than I felt last night after the game," Shanahan said. "And we missed a number of blitz pickups where he had some free hitters in his face. I think that always makes it harder with accuracy and stuff because you're going to get the balls tipped and stuff if you throw it right. So you got to kind of avoid those things and I thought he hung in there, made few mistakes and had a hell of a game.”

The 49ers have had three straight hell of a games. They're 3-0, and they've scored exactly 30 points each week.