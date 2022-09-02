49ers were 'hanging on for dear life' to keep Jason Poe, John lynch admits

Lynch admits 49ers 'hanging on for dear life' to keep Poe originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After Jason Poe was cut as part of Tuesday's mandatory roster moves, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the decision to cut the guard was "hard" and he hoped they would be able to sign him to the practice squad.

"Poe, that was a tough one," Lynch told reporters on Thursday. "You talk about a guy you respect, and just the joy he brings to playing football, I think it's palpable.

"You feel it and we were hanging on for dear life."

Poe, though undersized, impressed those around the 49ers including All-Pro tackle Trent Williams with his quickness, strength, and his ability to use his low center of gravity and natural leverage to his advantage.

Seeing how Poe put his natural advantages together and how he endeared himself to his teammates was not lost on Lynch.

"The guys love him ... when he makes a play, everybody, you hear it," Lynch continued. "Despite the challenges of being a little smaller, when you have hard fight ... he has ability, those guys tend to make it."

Despite impressing San Francisco's players and front office, Poe was cut in favor of Nick Zakelj for the final spot in the offensive line.

In the end, Lynch was able to bring the undrafted guard out of Mercer back as part of the 49ers' practice squad, which he thought would be difficult to do.

Lynch concluded by saying that he was "worried" other teams would snatch Poe up while he was available and is glad no one did.

With the 2022 NFL season just days away, the 49ers are hoping that everything goes according to plan in their journey to another Super Bowl title.

Now that Poe is back with San Francisco, Lynch doesn't have to worry about another team snatching him up.

