49ers were 'great in all three phases' vs. Rams, Jimmy Garoppolo says

Jimmy G praises 49ers' O-line, defense in big win over Rams

The 49ers earned a season-saving win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, and it was a true team effort. Jimmy Garoppolo had his best stat line of the season, but following the victory, San Francisco's quarterback was full of praise for his supporting cast.

"We came out, and it was a dogfight," Garoppolo told "Sunday Night Football" sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya after the 24-16 win. "And we knew it was going to be like that from the get-go. That's the type of game we want to play, and I just thought we played great in all three phases, honestly. Special teams making some big plays, defense stepping up -- big pick down in the red zone. They played outstanding tonight."

The win was the 49ers' first in four tries at Levi's Stadium so far this season and pulled San Francisco's record even at 3-3. Garoppolo completed 23 of 33 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns, the primary beneficiary of an offensive line that impressively didn't allow a single sack and limited the Rams to just two quarterback pressures.

"Man, talk about playing a great game," Garoppolo said of the O-line. "Those guys up front, they battled, they battled and they battled. All night long, it was a clean pocket. We had a couple third downs that they blocked forever, and, man, they just did a great job tonight. I love those guys."

The 49ers controlled the first half and went into halftime with a 21-6 lead. The second half, though, was a different story, and required a few key defensive stops to secure the win. Cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley had great games, but across the board, the 49ers' defense rose to the occasion.

"It's impressive," Garoppolo added. "It's just the type of mindset that this team has, the type of character it has. Guys stepping up, guys who haven't got a ton of reps and they come out here and just step up and answer the call. It's impressive."

The win over the Rams marked the beginning of a scheduling gauntlet that will take San Francisco through the beginning of December, with road games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on deck. It's a daunting challenge, to be sure, but if the 49ers play like they did on Sunday night, they'll stand a decent chance against just about anyone.