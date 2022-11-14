49ers were among teams to place waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery

The 49ers tried unsuccessfully to add some reinforcements on their defensive line. They were one of eight teams to place a waiver claim on recently-released former Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Tillery was awarded to the Raiders.

Los Angeles waived their former first-round pick ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the 49ers. It was a little surprising they let him go considering their lack of depth up front.

It makes sense the 49ers would be in on a former first-round pick on the defensive line considering their injury troubles their. Both of their starting interior DL, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw, are out with no firm timetable for returning. The club is hopeful to have them for Week 11 or shortly after, but their pursuit of Tillery is at least a small sign that uncertainty still reigns in the defensive line room.

He was the 28th pick in the 2019 draft and struggled to make an impact. In 54 games he posted just 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Tillery fits the physical profile of a player the 49ers could use inside and on the edge. San Francisco has also made a habit of trying to resurrect careers of defensive linemen who hadn’t panned out in the NFL yet.

List

6 takeaways from 49ers' sloppy Week 10 win over Chargers

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire