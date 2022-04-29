49ers' well-traveled first-round pick in Trey Lance trade used by Patriots

Who Pats drafted with 49ers' well-traveled first-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a tumultuous journey across multiple teams, the No. 29 overall pick originally traded by the 49ers in last year’s Trey Lance blockbuster was used by the New England Patriots to draft a key offensive line addition during Thursday night's 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots used the first-round pick to select Chattanooga left guard Cole Strange after trading their 21st overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for No. 29, No. 94 and No. 121.

The selection marked the end of a trade-heavy trek for the 29th pick, which served as an important piece in a deal between the 49ers and Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 overall pick last year.

San Francisco ultimately selected its franchise quarterback in Lance with last year’s third pick, but not before sending its 2021, 2022 (No. 29) and 2023 first-round picks along with a 2022 third-round pick (No. 102) to Miami.

From there, the Dolphins used No. 29 along with four other picks to land Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

It was thought that the Chiefs would use the first-round pick to address the loss of Hill and draft from this year's talented receiver class, but they used it as part of a package with the Patriots to move up even higher in the draft and select Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

The 49ers are one of a record eight NFL teams without a first-round pick in this year’s draft, and barring any trades, they won’t have a top pick next year, either.

It remains to be seen what San Francisco will do with its first draft selection at No. 61 in the second round, but its former 29th pick did plenty of favors for several of the team's fellow competitors.

